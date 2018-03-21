  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/21 03:56
New York Yankees 100 000 020—3 8 0
Detroit 200 310 02x—8 14 0

Lail, Heller (2), Carroll (4), Gallegos (6), Feyereisen (7), Frawley (8), Reeves (8), and Kratz, Diaz; Baez, Greene (4), Stumpf (5), Coleman (5), Jimenez (7), Voelker (8), Schreiber (9), and Hicks, Saltalamacchia. W_Baez 1-0. L_Lail 1-1. HRs_Saez; Martinez.

___

Toronto 000 000 0xx—0 5 0
Philadelphia 020 000 xxx—2 4 0

Estrada, Axford (6), and Martin; Lively, Morgan (6), Casimiro (7), and Alfaro, McBride. W_Lively 1-1. L_Estrada 1-1. Sv_Casimiro.

___