European countries criticize US protectionism at G-20 summit

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Spain's economy minister says several European countries attending a G-20 ministerial summit are criticizing protectionist measures by the United States.

Roman Escolano was asked by reporters Tuesday about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. He said that most countries at the summit of G-20 finance ministers and central bankers share the "belief that protectionism is a huge historical mistake."

Escolano also said that the international community should resolve trade disputes at the World Trade Organization.

The two-day summit in Buenos Aires has been overshadowed by increasing concerns over the potential of a global trade war following Trump's tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.