Yemeni man seeks Guantanamo release after 16 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime Guantanamo detainee are asking a court to intervene after the Trump administration disregarded a review board's decision clearing the man for release.

In a federal appeals court hearing Tuesday, attorneys for Moath al-Alwi asked the court to order his release. The Yemeni native has been held for more than 16 years without charges.

A ruling for al-Alwi could set a precedent for how the cases of the remaining 41 men held in Guantanamo Bay are handled.

Al-Alwi was captured in Pakistan and originally believed to have been a bodyguard for Osama Bin Laden. Authorities later concluded he was a low-level cadre and may not have seen combat.

The government told the court that Al-Alwi remains a threat because of what it describes as his extremist ideology.