German prosecutors search automaker BMW's HQ in diesel probe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors and police have searched offices at the Munich headquarters of automaker BMW in connection with an investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel vehicle emissions.

Munich prosecutors said the search Tuesday came after BMW employees admitted to Germany's motor vehicle authority on Feb. 22 that two models — the 750xd and the M550xd — had been built using impermissible defeat devices that turned off emission controls under certain circumstances.

The prosecutor's statement said that prosecutors opened a formal investigation five days later.

The statement said that another location in Austria was also searched.

BMW's competitor, Volkswagen, has admitted using illegal software that turned off emissions controls and paid billions of dollars in fines and settlements in the United States.