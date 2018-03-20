How travelers can beat crowds and help reduce overtourism

Many popular destinations are grappling with overtourism. That's when a place gets more tourists than it can reasonably handle, resulting in crowds, long lines, disruptions of daily life for locals and sometimes environmental degradation.

Johannes Reck, the CEO of GetYourGuide.com , says there are things travelers can do that will not only make their own experiences more pleasant, but will also reduce their impact on heavily touristed sites.

The problem, Reck says, isn't just too many people. It's too many people in the same place at the same time.

Book your visit in advance for less popular times and you'll skip lines and crowds. Travel in off-peak seasons and prices will be lower, too. And consider skipping some of the most famous places in favor of more authentic, local experiences.