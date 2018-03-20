Larry Kwong, Asian pioneer in NHL, dies in Canada at 94

Larry Kwong, the first player of Asian heritage to appear in an NHL game, has died at 94.

According to an online obituary, he died Thursday in Calgary, Alberta.

Kwong played a shift with the New York Rangers against the Montreal Canadiens on March 13, 1948. The brief NHL stint came after he joined the New York Rovers, a Rangers farm team. He led the team in scoring in the 1947-1948 season.

Kwong was born in British Columbia and played with his hometown Hydrophones before moving up to the senior ranks at 18 with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

After the Rangers, Kwong spent several seasons in the Quebec Senior Hockey League. He later played in England and Switzerland, where he also coached. Kwong was inducted into British Columbia's sports Hall of Fame in 2013.