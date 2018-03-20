UK air force Red Arrows jet in 'incident' at air base

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Royal Air Force says there has been an incident involving a Hawk jet at a base in north Wales, and the ambulance service says a plane has crashed.

The Hawk is the type used by the Red Arrows, the air force's aerobatic display team.

The Welsh Ambulance Service says it was called Tuesday afternoon "to reports an aircraft had crashed" at the RAF Valley base near Holyhead.

The air force says in a statement that "we are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

The Red Arrows' single-engine jet trainers are a familiar sight at air shows and military events.