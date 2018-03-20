Romanian police order toxicology tests on dead journalist

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police say a well-known journalist who was found dead in his home near Romania's capital likely died of a heart attack but more tests are needed.

Police spokesman Ciprian Romanescu told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities were investigating the death of 56-year-old Andrei Gheorghe and medical examiners would conduct toxicology tests on his body this week.

Gheorghe was known for his acerbic and critical comments about current events, politicians and society in general. Last year, Interior Minister Carmen Dan accused Gheorghe and other journalists of stoking major anti-corruption protests.

His body was found Monday evening in the bathroom of his home in Voluntari, a suburb just north of Bucharest, hours after his death.

Gheorghe made his career as a radio and television journalist after communism ended.