Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;18;79%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;N;7;51%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;23;10;Mostly cloudy;22;8;W;19;49%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;13;6;Morning showers;9;6;N;16;67%;100%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;8;0;A morning shower;7;4;SW;15;78%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;2;-6;Brilliant sunshine;0;-9;N;19;59%;4%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;26;12;Sunshine and warm;27;13;SSW;9;35%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;1;-4;A morning shower;3;0;S;12;86%;54%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;29;19;Spotty showers;28;20;ESE;13;61%;67%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;12;E;14;67%;58%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;23;16;An afternoon shower;24;16;ENE;12;65%;49%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;30;15;Partly sunny;29;14;NW;18;30%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;9;72%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;34;20;Sunshine;34;21;WNW;8;42%;9%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;24;S;11;68%;77%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNW;19;36%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-1;Partly sunny, cool;11;0;SSW;9;30%;14%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow, cold;3;-2;Cold with snow;1;-5;NW;14;85%;78%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-5;Thickening clouds;6;0;WSW;13;48%;64%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cooler;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;ESE;11;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;W;8;66%;64%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and cold;3;-3;Sunshine and cold;4;-4;N;23;44%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;8;-3;A passing shower;6;1;WSW;8;71%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Overcast and cold;1;-6;A little snow;2;-3;E;22;77%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-2;Inc. clouds;6;-5;SSE;10;47%;10%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Cooler;21;16;ENE;13;65%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;27;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;17;WNW;8;50%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Windy and cooler;8;3;Cold with rain;4;2;N;32;92%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;ENE;15;13%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;15;Turning sunny;21;15;SE;35;57%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;Partly sunny;28;20;E;7;60%;40%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Abundant sunshine;35;25;SSE;15;59%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Windy;4;-1;Sun and clouds;5;-2;N;20;53%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;W;12;71%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;3;-3;An afternoon shower;5;0;W;13;66%;71%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunny and delightful;24;19;N;20;72%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;SSE;12;38%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;ESE;15;73%;15%;12

Delhi, India;Hot with sunshine;36;18;A t-storm in spots;33;18;NE;12;42%;54%;7

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;12;-1;Some sun;16;3;WSW;12;35%;9%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;Hot with sunshine;36;21;S;9;38%;1%;9

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;34;23;A downpour;31;25;WSW;7;75%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Rain and drizzle;9;4;WSW;24;82%;65%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with clearing;20;10;Warm with sunshine;23;11;NNE;12;39%;9%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;WNW;15;45%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and less humid;27;15;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;SSE;10;54%;26%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;27;16;A t-shower in spots;26;16;NE;8;65%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;21;Not as warm;26;18;N;15;66%;40%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-1;-13;A bit of snow;-1;-3;WSW;18;68%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;35;25;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SE;9;73%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;23;13;Sunny and nice;23;14;NNE;17;48%;0%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;Cloudy and breezy;27;22;ENE;24;52%;20%;4

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;36;24;Partly sunny, nice;36;24;NE;9;33%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;12;53%;53%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;10;Partly sunny, mild;18;9;W;13;54%;33%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WSW;18;77%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;N;14;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;E;10;70%;79%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;16;6;Mostly sunny, nice;18;7;NNW;8;38%;5%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Hazy sun;33;21;W;14;28%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;Mostly sunny;28;13;SW;11;41%;11%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Mostly sunny and hot;41;25;NNW;11;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;-4;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-6;NW;15;63%;78%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;NE;18;57%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;NW;11;67%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;SSW;9;48%;1%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;6;74%;71%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;4;A t-storm in spots;12;3;NE;13;79%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;12;70%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;High clouds;24;20;S;12;75%;38%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, cool;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;NNW;18;50%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;8;0;Cloudy and chilly;8;4;WSW;14;63%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;21;14;Cool with rain;19;16;ESE;8;71%;88%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;SSW;9;74%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Windy this afternoon;10;0;Turning sunny;12;-2;N;20;43%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;NNW;8;68%;57%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SSW;11;76%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;33;25;ESE;11;58%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;19;12;Turning sunny, nice;23;11;ESE;20;50%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;26;12;E;7;35%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy with sunshine;30;20;Sunshine, less humid;27;13;NW;18;53%;14%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-8;Cloudy;0;-9;NW;13;69%;49%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;ESE;16;70%;49%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;23;15;Partly sunny;19;13;ENE;15;53%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but cold;-3;-10;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;NNE;12;61%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;2;-7;Cloudy;1;-6;N;8;61%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;Hazy sun;33;21;NW;12;55%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;20;14;A little a.m. rain;24;15;NE;19;73%;78%;12

New York, United States;Bit of rain, snow;4;-1;Windy with snow;1;-1;NNW;37;79%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;25;10;Increasing clouds;24;10;NE;12;47%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;-5;-10;Afternoon flurries;-3;-8;S;8;84%;63%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Rain and a t-storm;10;8;E;22;75%;92%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;-5;An afternoon shower;5;-4;SW;6;61%;63%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sun;-2;-12;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;NNW;20;59%;2%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;ENE;10;76%;88%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;33;25;Sun and clouds;34;25;NNW;18;60%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;17;77%;60%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;8;-1;Partly sunny;8;1;WNW;11;62%;17%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;34;25;Clouds and sun, hot;33;21;ENE;20;29%;5%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;ESE;10;75%;80%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Warmer;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NE;14;76%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;NNW;8;45%;12%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;4;-4;Cold with some sun;2;-5;SW;9;53%;9%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, cooler;12;-1;Cloudy;10;-3;NW;11;43%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;A morning shower;21;12;SW;13;58%;57%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, cool;15;7;Mostly sunny, cool;15;6;SSE;15;60%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;13;65%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;2;A little wintry mix;7;5;SE;20;76%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;3;-5;Partly sunny;2;-3;SW;10;55%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;24;ENE;9;75%;90%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;20;Sunshine, summerlike;36;20;NNE;12;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Rain;12;5;Spotty showers;13;3;NNE;14;55%;76%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-10;Mostly sunny, colder;-5;-8;S;9;73%;64%;2

San Francisco, United States;Becoming rainy;14;12;Afternoon rain;17;13;S;16;89%;91%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;30;17;Some sun, pleasant;29;17;ENE;14;59%;47%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;25;SE;18;68%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Partly sunny;27;18;N;10;61%;35%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;ENE;11;18%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Sunny and nice;28;10;SW;9;41%;22%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;Some sun;29;21;E;7;69%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;13;0;Plenty of sun;15;1;N;12;50%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;13;4;Cloudy;14;7;ESE;7;64%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Colder in the p.m.;12;1;Bit of rain, snow;6;1;NNE;11;57%;82%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Rain and drizzle;9;4;NW;22;74%;62%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;15;71%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;10;1;Rain, a thunderstorm;10;0;NW;15;79%;80%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;24;E;22;67%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-8;Not as cold;5;-2;W;14;59%;25%;3

Sydney, Australia;Windy with showers;28;20;Rain, not as warm;21;20;SE;37;77%;93%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;20;13;Low clouds breaking;18;10;NNE;11;58%;30%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;WSW;11;52%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;24;12;ENE;8;46%;5%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;21;10;Showers around;15;4;NW;32;61%;75%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;12;WNW;19;17%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and cooler;26;15;Sunny and very warm;27;16;ENE;9;39%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;17;10;Rain at times;17;9;SE;13;61%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Chilly with rain;7;7;NNE;22;78%;94%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;2;-5;A thick cloud cover;4;-4;N;22;46%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and warmer;26;13;Not as warm;20;11;NNW;22;66%;55%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;17;8;A shower in the p.m.;15;8;SW;26;60%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;9;-3;A little a.m. snow;6;-9;NNW;19;39%;52%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;9;4;Cloudy;12;6;E;8;64%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;3;-4;Partly sunny, cold;4;-6;NW;16;44%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;18;ESE;12;34%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;3;-5;Cold with low clouds;0;-5;W;15;51%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;2;-5;Partly sunny;3;-4;WSW;17;49%;20%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;21;16;Breezy with some sun;20;14;NNW;33;79%;77%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;37;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;SW;10;51%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;21;8;A shower or two;17;4;SE;5;48%;56%;5

