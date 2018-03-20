Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SW;11;79%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;Sunshine, pleasant;84;65;N;4;51%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;73;49;Mostly cloudy;72;47;W;12;49%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;56;42;Morning showers;49;43;N;10;67%;100%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;46;32;A morning shower;45;38;SW;9;78%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;35;21;Brilliant sunshine;32;15;N;12;59%;4%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;78;54;Sunshine and warm;80;56;SSW;5;35%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;33;25;A morning shower;38;32;S;8;86%;54%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;83;67;Spotty showers;83;68;ESE;8;61%;67%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;65;54;E;8;67%;58%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;74;61;An afternoon shower;75;61;ENE;7;65%;49%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;86;59;Partly sunny;85;57;NW;11;30%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a t-storm;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;5;72%;62%;8

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;93;68;Sunshine;93;70;WNW;5;42%;9%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;79;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;7;68%;77%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;40;Mostly sunny;55;38;NNW;12;36%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;50;30;Partly sunny, cool;52;32;SSW;6;30%;14%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow, cold;37;28;Cold with snow;33;23;NW;9;85%;78%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;24;Thickening clouds;42;31;WSW;8;48%;64%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cooler;65;47;Mostly cloudy;66;47;ESE;7;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;63;A t-storm in spots;82;62;W;5;66%;64%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and cold;37;27;Sunshine and cold;40;25;N;14;44%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;46;27;A passing shower;43;34;WSW;5;71%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Overcast and cold;35;22;A little snow;35;27;E;13;77%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;28;Inc. clouds;43;23;SSE;6;47%;10%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;Cooler;70;61;ENE;8;65%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;63;WNW;5;50%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Windy and cooler;46;38;Cold with rain;39;36;N;20;92%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;ENE;10;13%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;59;Turning sunny;70;59;SE;22;57%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;82;63;Partly sunny;82;68;E;4;60%;40%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Abundant sunshine;95;78;SSE;9;59%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Windy;39;31;Sun and clouds;40;28;N;12;53%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;91;77;Clouds and sun;89;77;W;7;71%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;38;26;An afternoon shower;41;32;W;8;66%;71%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;76;66;Sunny and delightful;76;66;N;13;72%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;7;38%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Mostly sunny, nice;90;74;ESE;10;73%;15%;12

Delhi, India;Hot with sunshine;97;65;A t-storm in spots;91;64;NE;7;42%;54%;7

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;54;30;Some sun;61;37;WSW;7;35%;9%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;93;70;Hot with sunshine;97;70;S;6;38%;1%;9

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;94;74;A downpour;87;76;WSW;4;75%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;47;30;Rain and drizzle;48;40;WSW;15;82%;65%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with clearing;69;51;Warm with sunshine;73;52;NNE;8;39%;9%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;59;46;Plenty of sunshine;59;47;WNW;9;45%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and less humid;80;60;Sunshine, pleasant;73;60;SSE;6;54%;26%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;81;61;A t-shower in spots;79;60;NE;5;65%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;69;Not as warm;78;64;N;10;66%;40%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;31;9;A bit of snow;30;26;WSW;11;68%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;95;78;Mostly cloudy;88;76;SE;5;73%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;73;55;Sunny and nice;73;57;NNE;11;48%;0%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;71;Cloudy and breezy;81;72;ENE;15;52%;20%;4

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;96;75;Partly sunny, nice;96;74;NE;6;33%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;81;59;A t-storm in spots;76;57;NNE;7;53%;53%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;58;49;Partly sunny, mild;65;47;W;8;54%;33%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;WSW;11;77%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;95;77;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;N;8;48%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;78;59;A t-storm in spots;78;59;E;6;70%;79%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;61;43;Mostly sunny, nice;64;44;NNW;5;38%;5%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;Hazy sun;91;69;W;9;28%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;Mostly sunny;83;55;SW;7;41%;11%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;104;73;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;NNW;7;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. snow;25;22;A bit of a.m. snow;31;22;NW;9;63%;78%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;75;An afternoon shower;86;74;NE;11;57%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;NW;7;67%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSW;5;48%;1%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm around;89;73;NNE;4;74%;71%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;55;39;A t-storm in spots;53;38;NE;8;79%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;70%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;68;High clouds;74;68;S;7;75%;38%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, cool;57;41;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;NNW;11;50%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;46;32;Cloudy and chilly;47;40;WSW;8;63%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;58;Cool with rain;66;60;ESE;5;71%;88%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;77;Clouds and sun;87;77;SSW;6;74%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Windy this afternoon;49;32;Turning sunny;54;28;N;13;43%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;A morning t-storm;89;79;NNW;5;68%;57%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;SSW;7;76%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;91;76;Mostly sunny, nice;91;76;ESE;7;58%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;66;54;Turning sunny, nice;74;53;ESE;13;50%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;53;Partly sunny;78;53;E;4;35%;30%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy with sunshine;87;68;Sunshine, less humid;80;55;NW;11;53%;14%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;31;17;Cloudy;32;16;NW;8;69%;49%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;89;80;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;ESE;10;70%;49%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;59;Partly sunny;67;56;ENE;9;53%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but cold;27;13;Mostly cloudy;34;23;NNE;7;61%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Cloudy;34;21;N;5;61%;39%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;72;Hazy sun;91;70;NW;7;55%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;68;58;A little a.m. rain;75;58;NE;12;73%;78%;12

New York, United States;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;Windy with snow;34;30;NNW;23;79%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;77;49;Increasing clouds;75;49;NE;7;47%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;23;15;Afternoon flurries;27;18;S;5;84%;63%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;48;42;Rain and a t-storm;50;47;E;14;75%;92%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;39;24;An afternoon shower;41;25;SW;4;61%;63%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sun;29;10;Mostly cloudy;33;20;NNW;12;59%;2%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;ENE;6;76%;88%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;91;76;Sun and clouds;93;76;NNW;11;60%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ENE;11;77%;60%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;46;30;Partly sunny;46;34;WNW;7;62%;17%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;Clouds and sun, hot;92;70;ENE;12;29%;5%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;A shower or t-storm;89;75;ESE;6;75%;80%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Warmer;88;74;Mostly cloudy;88;73;NE;8;76%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;90;71;Partly sunny;92;71;NNW;5;45%;12%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;39;25;Cold with some sun;36;24;SW;6;53%;9%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, cooler;53;31;Cloudy;49;26;NW;7;43%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;53;A morning shower;70;54;SW;8;58%;57%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, cool;60;44;Mostly sunny, cool;59;42;SSE;9;60%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;E;8;65%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;36;A little wintry mix;45;41;SE;12;76%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;37;23;Partly sunny;35;27;SW;6;55%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Showers and t-storms;89;76;ENE;5;75%;90%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;90;68;Sunshine, summerlike;97;68;NNE;8;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Rain;53;41;Spotty showers;56;38;NNE;9;55%;76%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;35;14;Mostly sunny, colder;24;17;S;6;73%;64%;2

San Francisco, United States;Becoming rainy;57;54;Afternoon rain;63;56;S;10;89%;91%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;86;62;Some sun, pleasant;85;63;ENE;9;59%;47%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;75;A shower in spots;84;76;SE;11;68%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;Partly sunny;80;64;N;6;61%;35%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;46;Sunny and pleasant;78;45;ENE;7;18%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;Sunny and nice;83;50;SW;5;41%;22%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;83;71;Some sun;84;70;E;4;69%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;56;33;Plenty of sun;59;34;N;8;50%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;56;39;Cloudy;57;44;ESE;5;64%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Colder in the p.m.;53;34;Bit of rain, snow;43;34;NNE;7;57%;82%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Rain and drizzle;48;39;NW;13;74%;62%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NNE;9;71%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow shower;49;34;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;31;NW;9;79%;80%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;73;A shower in spots;85;75;E;13;67%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;31;17;Not as cold;41;28;W;9;59%;25%;3

Sydney, Australia;Windy with showers;82;68;Rain, not as warm;70;67;SE;23;77%;93%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;67;56;Low clouds breaking;65;51;NNE;7;58%;30%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;30;15;A bit of p.m. snow;32;29;WSW;7;52%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;73;54;Partly sunny;76;54;ENE;5;46%;5%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;70;50;Showers around;59;39;NW;20;61%;75%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;53;WNW;12;17%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and cooler;79;58;Sunny and very warm;81;61;ENE;6;39%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;63;49;Rain at times;62;48;SE;8;61%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;51;41;Chilly with rain;45;45;NNE;14;78%;94%;1

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;35;24;A thick cloud cover;39;26;N;14;46%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and warmer;79;56;Not as warm;68;52;NNW;14;66%;55%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;63;46;A shower in the p.m.;58;46;SW;16;60%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;48;26;A little a.m. snow;43;16;NNW;12;39%;52%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;48;39;Cloudy;53;43;E;5;64%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;38;25;Partly sunny, cold;40;22;NW;10;44%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;Mostly sunny;89;65;ESE;7;34%;13%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;38;24;Cold with low clouds;33;23;W;9;51%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;36;23;Partly sunny;37;24;WSW;10;49%;20%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;69;60;Breezy with some sun;68;57;NNW;21;79%;77%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Lots of sun, warm;99;72;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;SW;6;51%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;69;46;A shower or two;62;39;SE;3;48%;56%;5

