Canadian food festival kicks off at Caesar Park Hotel Banqiao

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Co-sponsored by Air Canada, the Canadian trade office in Taipei, and the Canada Beef International Institute, Caesar Park Hotel Banqiao is holding a Canadian food festival from March 19 to April 15 at its three restaurants － Carrara Italian restaurant, Bon Appétit buffet restaurant, and Jia Yan Chinese restaurant, offering different types of cuisine using Canadian ingredients .

Caesar Park Hotel Banqiao invites the Smiling Chef －Quentin Glabus to be the guest chef during the festival. At the press conference, Chef Quentin and his sous chef Christopher Downs, the most famous Canadian in Taiwan, presented a cooking show demonstrating how he makes the main course on the special menu in an authentic Canadian way.

Asked why choose Canada as the theme of the food festival, Caesar Park Vice president Jack Wu said that Canada is the second biggest country in the world with a very large agricultural base, the meat and agricultural products are very pure and famous among gluttons across the world. However, its gourmet food is not as well known as it should have been among Taiwanese people.

To introduce the beauty of Canada and its food, the Caesar Park Hotel is now providing the Canadian dishes at its Bon Appétit buffet restaurant at the original price, and those who order the special menu for the Canadian food festival at the Carrara Italian restaurant can participate in a lucky draw to win a round trip ticket of Air Canada to any of its 60 destinations!