  1. Home
  2. World

Slovak president rejects proposal for new government

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 19:38

FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of th

FILE - In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of th

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's president has rejected a proposal for a new government following a crisis triggered by the killing of a journalist and his fiancee.

Last week, the three-party coalition of Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned following massive street protests in the wake of the slayings that shone a light on possible corruption in the government.

President Andrej Kiska asked Fico's deputy prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government but his proposal involving the same three parties that were in the previous government was rejected.

Kiska said tensions in Slovakia would not be calmed by the proposal and he has given Pellegrini until Friday to come up with a better proposal.