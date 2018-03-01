Yomiuri Giants donate to Taiwan earthquake reconstruction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan’s Yomiuri Giants baseball team donated 2 million yen (NT$547,800 or US$18,800) to help fund reconstruction after the February 6 earthquake which killed 17 people in Hualien.

The donation was made public as Taiwan’s representative in Japan, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), opened a game between the Giants and the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Tokyo Tuesday, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

The Giants count two Taiwanese players in their ranks and have also visited Taiwan for exchanges and games.

Hsieh welcomed the donation and said he would transfer the funds as quickly as possible to the Hualien County Government. Several buildings collapsed in the earthquake, but the donation issue has recently been overshadowed by a controversy over use of the money.

Some donors said they were outraged and threatened to demand their money back when it became known that the county would spend some of the money on aid to local businesses in the sectors of tourism and marble, two of the region’s economic pillars.