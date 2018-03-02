Former Indonesian student at Taiwan Tech named in 100 Asian Scientists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A former Indonesian student at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) was listed among the top 100 Asian Scientists for her dedication to reducing water pollution by a simple and inexpensive method.

Asian Scientist, a Singapore-based magazine that covers science and technology news, has just released its annual list of The Asian Scientist 100 to honor the region's top researchers, academics, and innovators.

Felycia Edi Soetaredjo, a 41-year-old female scientist, who graduated from Taiwan Tech in 2013 with a doctoral degree, is currently working to develop inexpensive methods to treat wastewater from factories' discharge in Indonesia. After graduation, she still kept collaborating with Taiwan Tech in order to gain support for research activities and international publications.

Growing up in a city where she saw rivers polluted to a level almost similar to sewage due to factory discharges, Soetaredjo is now working with other scientists to deal with water pollution and environmental protection in her hometown. She looked forward to her research reinforcing the factories' willingness to treat their wastewater and improve the quality of water they release back into the environment in the future, Asian Scientist reported.

In addition, 22 female scientists were recognized in the list. Along with Soetaredjo, the principal of National Cheng Kung University, Dr. Jenny Su, was one of them.