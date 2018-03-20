  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southwestern Taiwan

Magnitude 5.2 temblor shakes southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/20 17:41

CWB map of 5.2 earthquake in Chiayi.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County today (March 20) at 5:22 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the temblor was 30.7 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 17.9 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Chiayi County and Tainan City, while an intensity level of 4 was felt in Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, and Pingtung County. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taitung County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Taichung City and Penghu County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Miaoli County and Yilan County. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

 
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude-4.6 earthquake hits Taiwan east coast
2018/03/14 19:40
Taiwan thanks Japan for donations and assistance in Hualien relief
2018/03/09 23:40
Taiwan Association in the Philippines raises NT$3.7 million for Hualian quake recovery
2018/03/07 15:34
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan
2018/03/06 17:59
Rare Taipei-centered earthquake registers as magnitude 2.6
2018/03/06 14:18