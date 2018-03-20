US could offer Taiwan F-15C fighter jets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though Taiwan's government is eagerly seeking the advanced F-35B fighter jet to greatly modernize its defenses against China's massive military buildup across the strait, the F-15C Eagle could be a viable alternative that would be less costly and politically risky.



Taiwanese T-38A. (Wikimedia Commons)

Sources close to the matter told Up Media that during a discussion between the U.S. and Taiwan on ways of bolstering Taiwan's air defense interception capabilities, the U.S. proposed the leasing of F-15C fighter jets, based on the precedent of the T-38 Talon trainer program. Because it would be a "lease" it would not count as an arms sale to Taiwan, with the length of the lease open to adjustments in terms of time and based on budget constraints. The proposal has been submitted to Ministry of Defense for evaluation, according to Up Media.



Dassault Mirage 2000. (Wikimedia Commons)

As the aging fleet of Mirage 2000 fighter jets which currently serve the Air Force's interceptor role are highly expensive to maintain, Taiwan has asked for the latest version of the Eagle, the F-15 2040C, but the U.S. has repeated rejected their request, with the F/A-18EF Hornet as a replacement in mind instead. However, due to the high cost of either model and the pressures China would exert if such a major arms sale was made to Taiwan, the U.S. has come up with the proposal to "lease" the F-15 fighter to Taiwan instead to help fill in the gap.



F/A-18EF. (Wikimedia Commons)

In fact, the F-15CD fighters are even more responsive than the F/A-18EF fighters, they have a bigger combat radius, their engines have more powerful thrust, and they can climb to 50,000 feet faster. The F-15CD can pack on more munitions as well, if there is not auxiliary fuel tank, the plane can carry up to 8 medium range air-to-air missiles and more than 4 AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles.

Though the F-15CD was originally slated for retirement, its performance has been strengthened by the Mid-Life Update (MLU) including upgrades to its mission computer, sensing system and radar. The Japanese Air Force's Multistage Improvement Program (MSIP) implemented on its F-15J/DJ/EJ models made similar improvements and also have been adapted to take off from a shorter runway and have a faster rate of climb, well suited for Taiwan's needs for its interceptor aircraft.



Japan Air Force F-15DJ. (Wikimedia Commons)

There have been other cases in which Taiwan has leased weapons from the U.S. in the past. Taiwan's Navy is leasing Knox-class frigates, Newport-class tank landing ships and T-38 trainers. Thus leasing is another way to keep arms shipments lower profile and in the case of the F-15, it can be rendered less offensively capable by restricting its range by not including the auxiliary fuel tank.

Though the Taiwanese Air Force's first choice would be the F-35, the U.S. is unlikely to sell the warplane to Taiwan in the near future. In order to counter the growth of China's air power, the U.S. has proposed leasing the F-15 as a transitional phase before the F-35 will becomes available.