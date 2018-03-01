Taiwan export orders drop for first time in 19 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The country’s export orders dropped for the first time in 19 months February, but one of the main reasons was the Lunar New Year holiday, reports said Tuesday.

Following 18 months of year-on-year rises, the figure for February 2018 fell by 3.8 percent year-on-year to US$32.45 billion, the government said.

However, if the first two months of the year were calculated, the total of US$75.52 billion still amounted to a rise of 8.3 percent compared to the first two months of 2017.

In addition to February’s Lunar New Year, another element in the sudden drop was the advent of the low season for information technology products, the Central News Agency reported. The IT and electronic sectors saw their export orders for February fall by 8.6 percent compared to the same month last year.

According to the Apple Daily, the Ministry of Economic Affairs had hoped for export orders of between US$33 billion and US$34 billion, with a fall of 2.2 percent year-on-year in the worst case or even a rise of 0.7 percent, but the prediction had been too optimistic.