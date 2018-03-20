Taiwan police successfully help American woman find her nanny after 53 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A 61-year-old American woman came all the way from the U.S. to embark on an effort to find her nanny who took care of her more than 50 years ago, and as her was about to give up on the mission after weeks of getting nowhere, she got a break one day, which led to her eventual reunion with her nanny.

Linda Dorn, accompanied by her children, arrived in Taiwan on February 12 to look for her childhood nanny, National Police Agency (NPA) Crime Prevention Division officer Chung You-dian (鍾侑典) told Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CAN) during an interview.

After weeks of having no luck finding her nanny, the 61-year-old got a break one day when a Taiwanese passenger she was chatting with on Taipei Metro suggested that she seek police assistance, Chung said.

It was Chung who received Dorn on March 13 at the NPA headquarters in Taipei. The officer quoted Dorn as saying that her father hired a nanny surnamed Chen to take care of her and three other siblings after her family moved to Taiwan with the U.S. Military Assistance and Advisory Group (MAAG) about 53 years ago, but they moved back to the U.S. when her father finished his work in Taiwan.

Dorn said that her family had been in correspondence with Chen for many years after their departure to the U.S., but her nanny seldom replied because she was not good in English writing, and eventually they lost contact with each other.

As Dorn was so thankful for the meticulous care her family nanny had provided to her and her siblings when they were small and for the warm memories her care evokes, she decided to make the long trip to Taiwan to find her nanny, Chung told CNA.

Chung said when he learned that Dorn was scheduled to leave Taiwan on March 20, he immediately activated the searching mechanism and turned on the emergency mode to race with time. Chung and his colleagues used the old photos and the nanny’s English name Dorn provided to figure out that her nanny's Chinese name is “Chen Yue-jiao”(陳月嬌), but it turned out that there were about 300 people with the same name, Chung said

After matching the old photos and the address on the English letters, they were lucky to be able to locate the nanny at noon on March 14, the NPA officer said, adding that they immediately shared the good news with Dorn.

Under NPA’s arrangement, Chen and Dorn met at the NPA headquarters on March 15, where they were catching up on all the good memories left behind more than 50 years ago.

Chen’s son Lin Chih-wei (林智威) said after the meeting at the NPA, his mother showed Dorn and her family around the city, while video chatting with Dorn’s family members in the U.S. from time to time during the tour.

With less than 20 hours to achieve the desired result, the case reportedly marked the police’s swiftest completion of a search mission for longest separated people involving foreign nationals.

(Photo courtesy of the NPA)

(Photo courtesy of the NPA)