South Korean boy band GOT7 will perform in Taipei in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – GOT7, the Kpop idol boy band under JYP Entertainment, announced they will bring their "Eyes On You" world tour concert to Taipei in June this year.

According to the allkpop, the 2018 GOT7 World Tour will kick off in Seoul on May 4 and wrap up on Aug. 24 in Hong Kong. For Taiwanese fans, the concert in Taipei will take place in the New Taipei Exhibition Hall on June 16.

Additionally, the seven-member idol group will travel to Bangkok, Macau, Moscow, Berlin, Paris, Taipei, Jakarta, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Singapore.

The world tour is aimed to promote their latest album called "Eyes on You" which was released on March 12.

Presale tickets for the concert in Seoul will be available on March 26 for fan club members, with general sales available starting April 4.

(Image from JYP Entertainment official websites)