Photo of the Day: Taipei's Fuxing North Road

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- American travel salesman Mark Rolison captured this photo in 2015 of Fuxing North Road and the Wenhu Line from the Nanjing Fuxing MRT station on the border of Taipei's Songshan and Zhongshan districts.

The photo was taken at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2015 at the corner of Fuxing North Road and Nanjing East Road with the elevated Wenhu Line rolling, seemingly endlessly toward Yangmingshan in the distance.

Rolison, 32, who is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, was vising a friend in Taiwan at the time he took the photo. As for Rolison's impression of the city, "I found Taipei to be very clean and organized compared to other Asian cities I have visited. This photo is a great representation of that."



(Photo by Mark Rolison)