Briton in Cambodian wild party case given suspended sentence

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has found a British man guilty after he was arrested with other foreigners for allegedly posting photos on social media of sexually suggestive dancing at a party.

Siem Reap provincial court spokesman Yin Srang said 31-year-old Daniel Jones was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison for producing pornography. The court, however, said he can go free Wednesday based on his having already served one month and 22 days in prison, with the rest of the term suspended.

The spokesman said Jones could continue to be held if the prosecutor files an appeal within one day.