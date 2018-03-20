  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/20 12:21
Baltimore 011 002 000—4 11 0
Detroit 001 000 010—2 9 1

Tillman, Araujo (6), Edgin (7), Rodriguez (8), Yacabonis (9), and Sisco; Fulmer, Thielbar (6), Greene (7), Farmer (8), Hardy (9), and McCann, Norris. W_Tillman 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Yacabonis. HRs_Reyes.

___

Minnesota 303 000 101—8 14 2
Pittsburgh 200 030 24x—11 13 1

Rogers, Hildenberger (2), Kinley (3), Moya (5), Duffey (6), and Castro, Garver; Kingham, Street (4), Feliz (5), Smoker (7), Helton (8), Eusebio (9), and Cervelli, Williams. W_Helton 1-0. L_Duffey 0-2. HRs_Dozier, Sano; Bostick, Bell, Osuna.

___

New York Mets 000 000 000—0 8 1
Houston 011 000 00x—2 8 0

Matz, Blevins (7), Ramos (7), Swarzak (8), Familia (8), and Plawecki; Verlander, Sipp (8), Harris (9), and McCann, Federowicz. W_Verlander 1-1. L_Matz 0-4. Sv_Harris. HRs_Correa.

___

Philadelphia 001 030 001—5 9 0
Boston 000 101 004—6 11 0

Hutchison, Eshelman (6), Beato (9), and Knapp, McBride; Sale, Kelly (6), Smith (7), Layne (8), Cuevas (9), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Cuevas 1-0. L_Eshelman 0-2. HRs_Altherr; Bogaerts.

___

Toronto 000 000 000—0 4 3
Atlanta 100 000 50x—6 6 0

Sanchez, Tepera (7), Breslow (7), Barnes (8), and Maile, De La Cruz; Teheran, Carle (7), Ravin (8), Graham (9), and Flowers. W_Teheran 4-0. L_Sanchez 3-1.

___

Washington 000 100 000—1 7 1
Miami 113 100 30x—9 10 1

Scherzer, Adams (10), Kelley (11), Doolittle (12), and Wieters, Severino; Richards, Diaz (5), Ziegler (6), Tazawa (7), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9), and Wallach, Holaday. W_Richards 1-0. L_Scherzer 3-1. HRs_Dietrich, Van Slyke, Cooper, Anderson, Jagielo.

___

Cleveland 300 011 000—5 13 0
San Francisco 021 000 100—4 11 1

Tomlin, Angulo (6), Speer (7), DeMasi (8), Brown (9), and Perez, Murphy; Cueto, Watson (5), Strickland (6), Melancon (12), Rogers (10), McNamara (11), and Posey, Brown. W_Tomlin 1-1. L_Cueto 1-1. Sv_Brown. HRs_Alonso (2); Parker.

___

Chicago White Sox 032 072 100—15 20 2
Arizona 000 000 020—2 3 1

Fulmer, Cedeno (5), Santiago (6), Ross Jr. (8), Hasler (9), and Castillo, Narvaez; Suarez, Salas (3), Feliz (5), Grover (5), Medlen (6), Dimock (8), and Avila, Rosario. W_Fulmer 1-4. L_Suarez 1-1. HRs_Davidson.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 004—4 6 0
New York Yankees 010 001 000—2 6 0

Snell, Andriese (5), Alaniz (7), Colome (8), Franco (9), and Ramos, Rodriguez; Hale, Kahnle (4), Green (6), Betances (7), Warren (9), Shreve (9), and Romine, Saez. W_Colome 1-1. L_Warren 0-1. Sv_Franco. HRs_Rodriguez, Gomez.

___

Chicago Cubs 110 030 000—5 8 1
Cincinnati 000 210 010—4 13 2

Lester, Hancock (10), Bass (10), Ryan (11), and Contreras, Gimenez; Stephenson, Shackelford (4), Rainey (6), Hughes (7), Hernandez (8), Perez (9), and Mesoraco, Hudson. W_Lester 3-1. L_Shackelford 0-1. Sv_Ryan.

___

Colorado 014 000 000—5 11 0
Texas 000 000 001—1 7 0

Gray, McGee (7), Davis (10), Pounders (11), and Wolters, Vazquez; Sampson, Garrett (4), Diekman (5), Delabar (6), Mann (8), Jepsen (9), and Centeno. W_Gray 1-2. L_Sampson 0-2. HRs_McMahon.

___

Seattle 000 101 110—4 11 2
Los Angeles Angels 100 070 00x—8 12 0

Bergman, Bradford (5), Altavilla (6), Rzepczynski (7), Jiminian (8), and Marjama, DeCarlo; Morales, Pena (4), Bedrosian (6), Parker (7), Ramirez (8), Anderson (9), and Maldonado, Graterol. W_Pena 2-0. L_Bergman 0-3. HRs_Nieuwenhuis, Vogelbach, Ford.

___

Oakland 000 000 001—1 5 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 000 21x—3 5 0

Graveman, Coulombe (6), Pagan (7), Alcantara (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Wood, Jansen (6), Chargois (7), Baez (8), Venditte (9), and Barnes, Gale. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Pagan 0-1. Sv_Venditte. HRs_Pinder; Bellinger, Pederson, Thompson.

___