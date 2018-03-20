All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 72 49 19 4 102 260 202 26-8-2 23-11-2 15-7-2 Boston 71 45 17 9 99 239 184 25-7-5 20-10-4 15-5-2 Toronto 72 43 22 7 93 243 204 25-8-2 18-14-5 13-6-3 Washington 72 41 24 7 89 225 214 25-9-2 16-15-5 13-7-3 Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218 26-8-1 15-18-4 15-6-1 Columbus 73 40 28 5 85 205 203 24-11-2 16-17-3 13-10-3 Philadelphia 73 37 25 11 85 218 215 18-13-6 19-12-5 11-7-5 New Jersey 72 37 27 8 82 217 215 18-14-3 19-13-5 12-9-1 Florida 70 36 27 7 79 212 216 22-11-3 14-16-4 13-6-2 Carolina 72 31 30 11 73 194 225 16-14-6 15-16-5 9-10-5 N.Y. Rangers 72 32 32 8 72 208 231 20-13-4 12-19-4 9-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 72 30 32 10 70 231 262 16-14-4 14-18-6 10-12-2 Montreal 73 26 35 12 64 182 232 17-12-8 9-23-4 10-9-5 Ottawa 71 26 34 11 63 197 244 15-14-6 11-20-5 8-11-4 Detroit 72 26 35 11 63 184 224 13-14-8 13-21-3 6-13-4 Buffalo 72 23 37 12 58 172 236 11-21-5 12-16-7 10-8-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178 25-7-4 23-7-6 17-4-2 Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199 25-9-2 21-12-3 17-3-2 Winnipeg 72 43 19 10 96 240 189 26-7-2 17-12-8 13-8-2 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 24-6-7 17-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199 21-11-3 19-12-6 19-4-3 Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209 25-9-2 14-16-6 10-10-3 Los Angeles 73 40 27 6 86 211 184 19-14-3 21-13-3 11-10-4 Anaheim 73 37 24 12 86 206 197 22-10-5 15-14-7 11-6-7 Dallas 73 38 27 8 84 209 197 24-10-3 14-17-5 11-13-0 St. Louis 72 39 28 5 83 201 193 21-15-0 18-13-5 10-10-3 Calgary 73 35 28 10 80 202 217 15-17-4 20-11-6 10-9-3 Chicago 73 30 34 9 69 208 223 17-15-4 13-19-5 7-10-3 Edmonton 72 31 36 5 67 201 231 16-17-3 15-19-2 13-9-1 Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236 12-18-6 13-20-3 6-16-1 Arizona 71 23 37 11 57 170 228 14-20-4 9-17-7 7-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Vegas 4, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 4, OT

Anaheim 4, New Jersey 2

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Boston 4, OT

Nashville 4, Buffalo 0

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.