National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/20 10:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 72 49 19 4 102 260 202
Boston 71 45 17 9 99 239 184
Toronto 72 43 22 7 93 243 204
Washington 72 41 24 7 89 225 214
Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218
Columbus 73 40 28 5 85 205 203
Philadelphia 73 37 25 11 85 218 215
New Jersey 72 37 27 8 82 217 215
Florida 70 36 27 7 79 212 216
Carolina 72 31 30 11 73 194 225
N.Y. Rangers 72 32 32 8 72 208 231
N.Y. Islanders 72 30 32 10 70 231 262
Montreal 73 26 35 12 64 182 232
Ottawa 71 26 34 11 63 197 244
Detroit 72 26 35 11 63 184 224
Buffalo 72 23 37 12 58 172 236
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 72 48 14 10 106 236 178
Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199
Winnipeg 72 43 19 10 96 240 189
Minnesota 72 41 24 7 89 224 206
San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199
Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209
Anaheim 73 37 24 12 86 206 197
Los Angeles 72 39 27 6 84 207 181
Dallas 73 38 27 8 84 209 197
St. Louis 72 39 28 5 83 201 193
Calgary 73 35 28 10 80 202 217
Chicago 73 30 34 9 69 208 223
Edmonton 72 31 36 5 67 201 231
Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236
Arizona 71 23 37 11 57 170 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Vegas 4, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 4, OT

Anaheim 4, New Jersey 2

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Boston 4, OT

Nashville 4, Buffalo 0

Florida 2, Montreal 0

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.