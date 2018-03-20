  1. Home
Heavy rain advisory issued for 11 counties and cities in Taiwan

As a new weather front arrives in Taiwan, CWB this morning issued a Heavy Rain Advisory for 11 counties and cities in Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/20 10:13

CWB Map of heavy rain advisory.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a new weather front arrives in Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) this morning (March 20) issued a Heavy Rain Advisory for 11 counties and cities in Taiwan.

At 9:05 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a special Heavy Rain Advisory for 11 counties and cities including Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City and Nantou County. 

As the weather front brings a convective cloud system, sudden heavy downpours are likely today from Yunlin and areas north, according to the CWB. Southern Taiwan also has the probability of local heavy showers; people are reminded to beware of lighting, strong winds, flash floods and to pay attention to traffic safety. 
rain
rain alert
heavy rain advisory

