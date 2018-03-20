BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|20
|15
|2
|3
|37
|12
|47
|Talleres
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|9
|41
|Godoy Cruz
|20
|11
|4
|5
|28
|21
|37
|San Lorenzo
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|11
|36
|Racing Club
|20
|10
|5
|5
|35
|21
|35
|Independiente
|18
|10
|5
|3
|22
|11
|35
|Santa Fe
|20
|9
|7
|4
|24
|14
|34
|Huracan
|20
|9
|6
|5
|24
|18
|33
|Colon
|20
|8
|7
|5
|22
|17
|31
|Estudiantes
|20
|9
|4
|7
|19
|15
|31
|Argentinos Jrs
|20
|9
|3
|8
|27
|24
|30
|Belgrano
|20
|7
|9
|4
|19
|19
|30
|Defensa y Justicia
|20
|8
|5
|7
|29
|26
|29
|Rosario Central
|20
|7
|7
|6
|26
|25
|28
|Atletico Tucuman
|20
|6
|8
|6
|21
|20
|26
|River Plate
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|25
|26
|Banfield
|20
|7
|4
|9
|20
|20
|25
|San Martin
|20
|7
|4
|9
|22
|28
|25
|Patronato Parana
|20
|6
|6
|8
|20
|25
|24
|Velez Sarsfield
|20
|6
|5
|9
|17
|24
|23
|Lanus
|20
|6
|5
|9
|17
|32
|23
|Gimnasia
|20
|6
|4
|10
|20
|30
|22
|Newell's
|20
|5
|5
|10
|16
|19
|17
|Tigre
|19
|2
|9
|8
|14
|22
|15
|Temperley
|20
|3
|6
|11
|11
|31
|15
|Chacarita Jrs
|20
|3
|5
|12
|16
|27
|14
|Arsenal
|20
|2
|6
|12
|12
|23
|12
|Olimpo
|20
|3
|3
|14
|11
|35
|12
|Tuesday, March 13
Newell's 2, San Martin 0
|Friday, March 16
Rosario Central 3, Chacarita Jrs 1
|Saturday, March 17
Colon 1, Lanus 2
Argentinos Jrs 1, Newell's 0
Temperley 1, Huracan 2
San Martin 3, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 2, Olimpo 0
Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Sunday, March 18
Racing Club 5, Patronato Parana 0
Arsenal 1, Velez Sarsfield 1
Estudiantes 0, Godoy Cruz 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Boca Juniors 1
River Plate 3, Belgrano 1
|Monday, March 19
Banfield 0, Santa Fe 2
|Tuesday, March 20
Tigre vs. Independiente 0015 GMT
|Friday, March 30
Huracan vs. Banfield 2200 GMT
|Saturday, March 31
Belgrano vs. Racing Club 0015 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT
Newell's vs. Tigre 1615 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Argentinos Jrs 1830 GMT
Santa Fe vs. San Martin 2045 GMT
Independiente vs. Atletico Tucuman 2300 GMT
|Sunday, April 1
Defensa y Justicia vs. River Plate 1400 GMT
Chacarita Jrs vs. Arsenal 1615 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1830 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 2045 GMT
Lanus vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Olimpo vs. Temperley 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon 0015 GMT
|Friday, April 6
Tigre vs. Gimnasia 2200 GMT