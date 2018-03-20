  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 08:45
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 20 15 2 3 37 12 47
Talleres 20 12 5 3 27 9 41
Godoy Cruz 20 11 4 5 28 21 37
San Lorenzo 19 10 6 3 23 11 36
Racing Club 20 10 5 5 35 21 35
Independiente 18 10 5 3 22 11 35
Santa Fe 20 9 7 4 24 14 34
Huracan 20 9 6 5 24 18 33
Colon 20 8 7 5 22 17 31
Estudiantes 20 9 4 7 19 15 31
Argentinos Jrs 20 9 3 8 27 24 30
Belgrano 20 7 9 4 19 19 30
Defensa y Justicia 20 8 5 7 29 26 29
Rosario Central 20 7 7 6 26 25 28
Atletico Tucuman 20 6 8 6 21 20 26
River Plate 20 7 5 8 25 25 26
Banfield 20 7 4 9 20 20 25
San Martin 20 7 4 9 22 28 25
Patronato Parana 20 6 6 8 20 25 24
Velez Sarsfield 20 6 5 9 17 24 23
Lanus 20 6 5 9 17 32 23
Gimnasia 20 6 4 10 20 30 22
Newell's 20 5 5 10 16 19 17
Tigre 19 2 9 8 14 22 15
Temperley 20 3 6 11 11 31 15
Chacarita Jrs 20 3 5 12 16 27 14
Arsenal 20 2 6 12 12 23 12
Olimpo 20 3 3 14 11 35 12
Tuesday, March 13

Newell's 2, San Martin 0

Friday, March 16

Rosario Central 3, Chacarita Jrs 1

Saturday, March 17

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Argentinos Jrs 1, Newell's 0

Temperley 1, Huracan 2

San Martin 3, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 2, Olimpo 0

Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Sunday, March 18

Racing Club 5, Patronato Parana 0

Arsenal 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Estudiantes 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Boca Juniors 1

River Plate 3, Belgrano 1

Monday, March 19

Banfield 0, Santa Fe 2

Tuesday, March 20

Tigre vs. Independiente 0015 GMT

Friday, March 30

Huracan vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Saturday, March 31

Belgrano vs. Racing Club 0015 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT

Newell's vs. Tigre 1615 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Argentinos Jrs 1830 GMT

Santa Fe vs. San Martin 2045 GMT

Independiente vs. Atletico Tucuman 2300 GMT

Sunday, April 1

Defensa y Justicia vs. River Plate 1400 GMT

Chacarita Jrs vs. Arsenal 1615 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1830 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 2045 GMT

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT

Monday, April 2

Olimpo vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon 0015 GMT

Friday, April 6

Tigre vs. Gimnasia 2200 GMT