Monday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|011
|002
|000—4
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|010—2
|9
|1
Tillman, Araujo (6), Edgin (7), Rodriguez (8), Yacabonis (9), and Sisco; Fulmer, Thielbar (6), Greene (7), Farmer (8), Hardy (9), and McCann, Norris. W_Tillman 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Yacabonis. HRs_Reyes.
|Minnesota
|303
|000
|101—8
|14
|2
|Pittsburgh
|200
|030
|24x—11
|13
|1
Rogers, Hildenberger (2), Kinley (3), Moya (5), Duffey (6), and Castro, Garver; Kingham, Street (4), Feliz (5), Smoker (7), Helton (8), Eusebio (9), and Cervelli, Williams. W_Helton 1-0. L_Duffey 0-2. HRs_Dozier, Sano; Bostick, Bell, Osuna.
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Houston
|011
|000
|00x—2
|8
|0
Matz, Blevins (7), Ramos (7), Swarzak (8), Familia (8), and Plawecki; Verlander, Sipp (8), Harris (9), and McCann, Federowicz. W_Verlander 1-1. L_Matz 0-4. Sv_Harris. HRs_Correa.
|Philadelphia
|001
|030
|001—5
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|101
|004—6
|11
|0
Hutchison, Eshelman (6), Beato (9), and Knapp, McBride; Sale, Kelly (6), Smith (7), Layne (8), Cuevas (9), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Cuevas 1-0. L_Eshelman 0-2. HRs_Altherr; Bogaerts.
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|3
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|50x—6
|6
|0
Sanchez, Tepera (7), Breslow (7), Barnes (8), and Maile, De La Cruz; Teheran, Carle (7), Ravin (8), Graham (9), and Flowers. W_Teheran 4-0. L_Sanchez 3-1.
|Washington
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|Miami
|113
|100
|30x—9
|10
|1
Scherzer, Adams (10), Kelley (11), Doolittle (12), and Wieters, Severino; Richards, Diaz (5), Ziegler (6), Tazawa (7), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9), and Wallach, Holaday. W_Richards 1-0. L_Scherzer 3-1. HRs_Dietrich, Van Slyke, Cooper, Anderson, Jagielo.
|Cleveland
|300
|011
|000—5
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|021
|000
|100—4
|11
|1
Tomlin, Angulo (6), Speer (7), DeMasi (8), Brown (9), and Perez, Murphy; Cueto, Watson (5), Strickland (6), Melancon (12), Rogers (10), McNamara (11), and Posey, Brown. W_Tomlin 1-1. L_Cueto 1-1. Sv_Brown. HRs_Alonso (2); Parker.
