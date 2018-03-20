BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Friday's Match
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Bournemouth 2, West Brom 1
Swansea vs. Southampton
Leicester vs. Arsenal
Stoke 1, Everton 2
Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 5, Watford 0
|Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Man United
Man City vs. Brighton
|Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Norwich 1
Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0
Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 1, QPR 3
Brentford 1, Cardiff 3
Ipswich 0, Hull 3
|Saturday's Matches
Fulham 2, QPR 2
Barnsley 0, Millwall 2
Bristol City 1, Ipswich 0
Wolverhampton 3, Burton Albion 1
Birmingham 3, Hull 0
Norwich 3, Reading 2
Sheffield United 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Brentford 1, Middlesbrough 1
Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Sunderland 0, Preston 2
Bolton 1, Aston Villa 0
|Sunday's Match
Derby vs. Cardiff
|Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale 0, Southend 0
Bury 0, Peterborough 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2
Blackpool 1, Charlton 0
|Wednesday's Match
Bradford 0, Wigan 1
|Saturday's Matches
Oldham 0, Portsmouth 2
Plymouth 3, Bristol Rovers 2
Gillingham vs. Blackburn
Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Northampton 0, Rotherham 3
Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bury 1
Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 1, Southend 1
Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Monday's Match
Doncaster 2, Bradford 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Exeter 0, Yeovil 0
Coventry 2, Luton Town 2
Barnet 1, Port Vale 1
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1
Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Crewe 1, Coventry 2
Cheltenham 1, Chesterfield 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 2
Barnet 0, Wycombe 2
Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2
Colchester 0, Yeovil 1
Morecambe 2, Exeter 1
Newport County 1, Luton Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Swindon 3
|Saturday's Matches
Swansea 0, Tottenham 3
Man United 2, Brighton 0
|Sunday's Matches
Wigan 0, Southampton 2
Leicester 1, Chelsea 2