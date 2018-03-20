Monday's Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Houston
|011
|000
|00x—2
|8
|0
Matz, Blevins (7), Ramos (7), Swarzak (8), Familia (8), and Plawecki; Verlander, Sipp (8), Harris (9), and McCann, Federowicz. W_Verlander 1-1. L_Matz 0-4. Sv_Harris. HRs_Correa.
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|3
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|50x—6
|6
|0
Sanchez, Tepera (7), Breslow (7), Barnes (8), and Maile, De La Cruz; Teheran, Carle (7), Ravin (8), Graham (9), and Flowers. W_Teheran 4-0. L_Sanchez 3-1.
___
|Washington
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
|Miami
|113
|100
|30x—9
|10
|1
Scherzer, Adams (10), Kelley (11), Doolittle (12), and Wieters, Severino; Richards, Diaz (5), Ziegler (6), Tazawa (7), Guerrero (8), Steckenrider (9), and Wallach, Holaday. W_Richards 1-0. L_Scherzer 3-1. HRs_Dietrich, Van Slyke, Cooper, Anderson, Jagielo.
___