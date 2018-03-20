  1. Home
BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 04:03

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 82.99 82.99 81.19 81.23 Down 1.62
Jul 82.96 83.08 81.48 81.52 Down 1.46
Aug 77.29 Down .99
Oct 78.30 Down 1.08
Oct 77.29 Down .99
Dec 78.13 78.20 77.26 77.29 Down .99
Dec 77.50 Down .97
Mar 78.18 78.18 77.47 77.50 Down .97
May 78.22 78.22 77.62 77.62 Down .86
Jul 78.22 78.22 77.65 77.65 Down .77
Aug 73.15 Down .34
Oct 75.26 Down .56
Oct 73.15 Down .34
Dec 73.25 73.25 73.15 73.15 Down .34
Dec 73.39 Down .34
Mar 73.39 Down .34
May 74.09 Down .34
Jul 74.20 Down .34
Aug 72.66 Down .34
Oct 73.79 Down .34
Oct 72.66 Down .34
Dec 72.66 Down .34