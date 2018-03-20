New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|82.99
|82.99
|81.19
|81.23
|Down 1.62
|Jul
|82.96
|83.08
|81.48
|81.52
|Down 1.46
|Aug
|77.29
|Down
|.99
|Oct
|78.30
|Down 1.08
|Oct
|77.29
|Down
|.99
|Dec
|78.13
|78.20
|77.26
|77.29
|Down
|.99
|Dec
|77.50
|Down
|.97
|Mar
|78.18
|78.18
|77.47
|77.50
|Down
|.97
|May
|78.22
|78.22
|77.62
|77.62
|Down
|.86
|Jul
|78.22
|78.22
|77.65
|77.65
|Down
|.77
|Aug
|73.15
|Down
|.34
|Oct
|75.26
|Down
|.56
|Oct
|73.15
|Down
|.34
|Dec
|73.25
|73.25
|73.15
|73.15
|Down
|.34
|Dec
|73.39
|Down
|.34
|Mar
|73.39
|Down
|.34
|May
|74.09
|Down
|.34
|Jul
|74.20
|Down
|.34
|Aug
|72.66
|Down
|.34
|Oct
|73.79
|Down
|.34
|Oct
|72.66
|Down
|.34
|Dec
|72.66
|Down
|.34