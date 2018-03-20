  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 03:17

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 62.23 62.35 61.36 62.06 Down .28
Apr 62.30 62.44 61.45 62.13 Down .28
May 62.14 62.29 61.30 61.96 Down .29
Jun 61.72 61.98 61.00 61.61 Down .33
Jul 61.34 61.54 60.56 61.16 Down .33
Aug 60.85 61.06 60.17 60.67 Down .36
Sep 60.34 60.59 59.67 60.19 Down .36
Oct 60.10 60.15 59.34 59.75 Down .36
Nov 59.57 59.75 58.83 59.35 Down .35
Dec 59.09 59.33 58.93 58.96 Down .34
Jan 58.67 58.91 58.10 58.53 Down .35
Feb 58.34 58.50 57.67 58.14 Down .33
Mar 57.77 Down .32
Apr 57.41 Down .32
May 57.22 57.41 56.65 57.07 Down .32
Jun 56.72 Down .32
Jul 56.41 Down .32
Aug 56.13 Down .31
Sep 55.88 Down .30
Oct 55.65 Down .31
Nov 55.59 55.80 55.09 55.46 Down .33
Dec 55.20 Down .34
Jan 54.95 Down .35
Feb 54.71 Down .34
Mar 54.48 Down .34
Apr 54.26 Down .35
May 54.24 54.32 53.99 54.05 Down .35
Jun 53.83 Down .35
Jul 53.64 Down .36
Aug 53.44 Down .36
Sep 53.27 Down .36
Oct 53.09 Down .39
Nov 53.15 53.25 52.67 52.97 Down .38
Dec 52.82 Down .38
Jan 52.68 Down .37
Feb 52.52 Down .39
Mar 52.38 Down .39
Apr 52.24 Down .38
May 52.11 Down .39
Jun 51.97 Down .40
Jul 51.84 Down .40
Aug 51.74 Down .40
Sep 51.67 Down .40
Oct 51.63 Down .40
Nov 51.73 51.82 51.50 51.54 Down .40
Dec 51.44 Down .40
Jan 51.37 Down .40
Feb 51.33 Down .41
Mar 51.27 Down .41
Apr 51.22 Down .41
May 51.18 Down .41
Jun 51.06 Down .41
Jul 51.07 Down .41
Aug 51.14 Down .41
Sep 51.05 Down .41
Oct 51.10 Down .41
Nov 51.41 51.41 51.00 51.00 Down .41
Dec 51.00 Down .41
Jan 50.96 Down .41
Feb 50.98 Down .41
Mar 50.93 Down .41
Apr 50.89 Down .41
May 50.98 Down .41
Jun 50.93 Down .41
Jul 50.88 Down .41
Aug 50.97 Down .41
Sep 50.96 Down .41
Oct 50.96 Down .41
Nov 51.02 Down .41
Dec 51.07 Down .41
Jan 51.10 Down .41
Feb 51.14 Down .41
Mar 51.16 Down .41
Apr 51.20 Down .41
May 51.20 Down .41
Jun 51.25 Down .41
Jul 51.28 Down .41
Aug 51.32 Down .41
Sep 51.34 Down .41
Oct 51.38 Down .41
Nov 51.38 Down .41
Dec 51.41 Down .41
Jan 51.45 Down .41
Feb 51.48 Down .41
Mar 51.51 Down .41
Apr 51.55 Down .41
May 51.58 Down .41
Jun 51.62 Down .41
Jul 51.65 Down .41
Aug 51.69 Down .41
Sep 51.72 Down .41
Oct 51.76 Down .41
Nov 51.74 Down .41
Dec 51.82 Down .41
Jan 51.86 Down .41
Feb 51.89 Down .41
Mar 51.92 Down .41
Apr 51.96 Down .41
May 51.99 Down .41
Jun 52.02 Down .41
Jul 52.06 Down .41
Aug 52.09 Down .41
Sep 52.12 Down .41
Oct 52.16 Down .41
Nov 52.19 Down .41
Dec 52.22 Down .41
Jan 52.25 Down .41