New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|62.23
|62.35
|61.36
|62.06
|Down .28
|Apr
|62.30
|62.44
|61.45
|62.13
|Down .28
|May
|62.14
|62.29
|61.30
|61.96
|Down .29
|Jun
|61.72
|61.98
|61.00
|61.61
|Down .33
|Jul
|61.34
|61.54
|60.56
|61.16
|Down .33
|Aug
|60.85
|61.06
|60.17
|60.67
|Down .36
|Sep
|60.34
|60.59
|59.67
|60.19
|Down .36
|Oct
|60.10
|60.15
|59.34
|59.75
|Down .36
|Nov
|59.57
|59.75
|58.83
|59.35
|Down .35
|Dec
|59.09
|59.33
|58.93
|58.96
|Down .34
|Jan
|58.67
|58.91
|58.10
|58.53
|Down .35
|Feb
|58.34
|58.50
|57.67
|58.14
|Down .33
|Mar
|57.77
|Down .32
|Apr
|57.41
|Down .32
|May
|57.22
|57.41
|56.65
|57.07
|Down .32
|Jun
|56.72
|Down .32
|Jul
|56.41
|Down .32
|Aug
|56.13
|Down .31
|Sep
|55.88
|Down .30
|Oct
|55.65
|Down .31
|Nov
|55.59
|55.80
|55.09
|55.46
|Down .33
|Dec
|55.20
|Down .34
|Jan
|54.95
|Down .35
|Feb
|54.71
|Down .34
|Mar
|54.48
|Down .34
|Apr
|54.26
|Down .35
|May
|54.24
|54.32
|53.99
|54.05
|Down .35
|Jun
|53.83
|Down .35
|Jul
|53.64
|Down .36
|Aug
|53.44
|Down .36
|Sep
|53.27
|Down .36
|Oct
|53.09
|Down .39
|Nov
|53.15
|53.25
|52.67
|52.97
|Down .38
|Dec
|52.82
|Down .38
|Jan
|52.68
|Down .37
|Feb
|52.52
|Down .39
|Mar
|52.38
|Down .39
|Apr
|52.24
|Down .38
|May
|52.11
|Down .39
|Jun
|51.97
|Down .40
|Jul
|51.84
|Down .40
|Aug
|51.74
|Down .40
|Sep
|51.67
|Down .40
|Oct
|51.63
|Down .40
|Nov
|51.73
|51.82
|51.50
|51.54
|Down .40
|Dec
|51.44
|Down .40
|Jan
|51.37
|Down .40
|Feb
|51.33
|Down .41
|Mar
|51.27
|Down .41
|Apr
|51.22
|Down .41
|May
|51.18
|Down .41
|Jun
|51.06
|Down .41
|Jul
|51.07
|Down .41
|Aug
|51.14
|Down .41
|Sep
|51.05
|Down .41
|Oct
|51.10
|Down .41
|Nov
|51.41
|51.41
|51.00
|51.00
|Down .41
|Dec
|51.00
|Down .41
|Jan
|50.96
|Down .41
|Feb
|50.98
|Down .41
|Mar
|50.93
|Down .41
|Apr
|50.89
|Down .41
|May
|50.98
|Down .41
|Jun
|50.93
|Down .41
|Jul
|50.88
|Down .41
|Aug
|50.97
|Down .41
|Sep
|50.96
|Down .41
|Oct
|50.96
|Down .41
|Nov
|51.02
|Down .41
|Dec
|51.07
|Down .41
|Jan
|51.10
|Down .41
|Feb
|51.14
|Down .41
|Mar
|51.16
|Down .41
|Apr
|51.20
|Down .41
|May
|51.20
|Down .41
|Jun
|51.25
|Down .41
|Jul
|51.28
|Down .41
|Aug
|51.32
|Down .41
|Sep
|51.34
|Down .41
|Oct
|51.38
|Down .41
|Nov
|51.38
|Down .41
|Dec
|51.41
|Down .41
|Jan
|51.45
|Down .41
|Feb
|51.48
|Down .41
|Mar
|51.51
|Down .41
|Apr
|51.55
|Down .41
|May
|51.58
|Down .41
|Jun
|51.62
|Down .41
|Jul
|51.65
|Down .41
|Aug
|51.69
|Down .41
|Sep
|51.72
|Down .41
|Oct
|51.76
|Down .41
|Nov
|51.74
|Down .41
|Dec
|51.82
|Down .41
|Jan
|51.86
|Down .41
|Feb
|51.89
|Down .41
|Mar
|51.92
|Down .41
|Apr
|51.96
|Down .41
|May
|51.99
|Down .41
|Jun
|52.02
|Down .41
|Jul
|52.06
|Down .41
|Aug
|52.09
|Down .41
|Sep
|52.12
|Down .41
|Oct
|52.16
|Down .41
|Nov
|52.19
|Down .41
|Dec
|52.22
|Down .41
|Jan
|52.25
|Down .41