ISIS-linked suspect arrested in Colombia showed hate online

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say the man suspected of plotting an ISIS-inspired attack in Colombia appeared on their radar for his hate-filled messages toward the United States, a country where he had lived and was allegedly trying to get to.

A Colombian judge jailed Raul Gutierrez last week on terrorism and conspiracy charges.

On instant messaging app Telegram, the 45-year-old Cuban man said that he would commit a suicide attack in the name of God and the Islamic state, two of the Spanish investigators following the case told The Associated Press.

The agents said the alleged attack was initially planned for March 6 but was later rescheduled for March 13. They spoke anonymously out of security concerns.

Gutierrez was arrested on March 12.