BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 03:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2472 Down 75
May 2535 2568 2439 2445 Down 77
Jul 2555 2591 2465 2472 Down 75
Sep 2569 2602 2480 2487 Down 72
Dec 2565 2592 2481 2487 Down 70
Mar 2553 2575 2470 2476 Down 66
May 2558 2558 2478 2482 Down 63
Jul 2556 2556 2489 2491 Down 61
Sep 2568 2568 2496 2499 Down 60
Dec 2594 2594 2506 2509 Down 62