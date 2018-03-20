BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2472 Down 75 May 2535 2568 2439 2445 Down 77 Jul 2555 2591 2465 2472 Down 75 Sep 2569 2602 2480 2487 Down 72 Dec 2565 2592 2481 2487 Down 70 Mar 2553 2575 2470 2476 Down 66 May 2558 2558 2478 2482 Down 63 Jul 2556 2556 2489 2491 Down 61 Sep 2568 2568 2496 2499 Down 60 Dec 2594 2594 2506 2509 Down 62