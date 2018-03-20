New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|117.25
|118.35
|117.25
|118.35
|Up
|1.40
|May
|121.45
|Up
|1.25
|May
|118.15
|119.85
|118.00
|119.35
|Up
|1.30
|Jul
|120.35
|121.90
|120.15
|121.45
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|122.65
|124.05
|122.45
|123.60
|Up
|1.20
|Dec
|126.00
|127.45
|125.95
|127.00
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|129.50
|130.85
|129.45
|130.40
|Up
|1.10
|May
|132.05
|133.15
|131.75
|132.75
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|134.25
|135.25
|133.85
|134.80
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|136.20
|137.10
|135.70
|136.60
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|138.75
|139.80
|138.75
|139.25
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|141.30
|142.00
|141.30
|141.80
|Up
|.90
|May
|143.65
|143.65
|143.55
|143.55
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|145.25
|145.25
|145.25
|145.25
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|146.70
|146.80
|146.65
|146.80
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|149.20
|Up
|.85