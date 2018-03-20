  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/20 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 117.25 118.35 117.25 118.35 Up 1.40
May 121.45 Up 1.25
May 118.15 119.85 118.00 119.35 Up 1.30
Jul 120.35 121.90 120.15 121.45 Up 1.25
Sep 122.65 124.05 122.45 123.60 Up 1.20
Dec 126.00 127.45 125.95 127.00 Up 1.20
Mar 129.50 130.85 129.45 130.40 Up 1.10
May 132.05 133.15 131.75 132.75 Up 1.10
Jul 134.25 135.25 133.85 134.80 Up 1.00
Sep 136.20 137.10 135.70 136.60 Up .90
Dec 138.75 139.80 138.75 139.25 Up .90
Mar 141.30 142.00 141.30 141.80 Up .90
May 143.65 143.65 143.55 143.55 Up .90
Jul 145.25 145.25 145.25 145.25 Up .90
Sep 146.70 146.80 146.65 146.80 Up .85
Dec 149.20 Up .85