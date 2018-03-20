The Latest: White House says no talk of firing Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The White House is continuing to deny that President Donald Trump is looking to oust special counsel Robert Mueller.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley tells reporters aboard Air Force One that, "there are no conversations or discussions about removing" Mueller.

And he says Trump's recent tweets criticizing Mueller's team are part of his "well-established frustration for more than a year this has been going on."

Trump this weekend lashed out at Mueller on Twitter for the first time by name. Some congressional Republicans feared that was a signal Trump might be considering firing Mueller. On Monday Trump called the probe "a total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest!"

Gidley says Trump "believes this is the biggest witch hunt in history."

Trump cannot directly fire Mueller. Any dismissal would have to be carried out by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

__

1:24 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump isn't thinking or talking about firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

That's the word from White House lawyer Ty Cobb in a statement late Sunday after a series of Trump tweets revived chatter that the frustrated president may be preparing to have Mueller fired.

Mueller is investigating whether Trump's actions, including last year's ouster of FBI Director James Comey, amount to obstruction of justice.

Trump believes the probe is biased against him, a point he made clear in weekend tweets that jabbed Mueller directly.

Cobb says: "In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the Administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."