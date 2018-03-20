The Latest: Trump drops in on New Hampshire firefighters

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and opioid drug addiction (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has dropped in on New Hampshire firefighters before he gives a speech about the nation's opioid drug crisis.

Trump and his wife, Melania, stopped at fire department headquarters in downtown Manchester on Monday.

Eight firefighters stood in front of a truck emblazoned with "Rescue 1."

Trump told the firefighters he's getting a "big response" in Congress for his three-part plan to end the drug epidemic. The plan focuses on education and raising awareness, law enforcement, and expanding access to proven treatment and recovery efforts. One element includes subjecting drug traffickers to the federal death penalty.

Trump is making his first visit to New Hampshire since becoming president.

___

3:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

The president is scheduled to unveil his plan Monday in New Hampshire, a state hard-hit by the crisis. He'll be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, who has shown an interest in the issue, particularly as it pertains to children.

Trump has mused openly in recent weeks about subjecting drug dealers to the "ultimate penalty."

His three-part plan includes multiple steps to raise awareness, cut the illicit drug flow and expand proven treatment options