Judge dismisses Tennessee lawsuit over refugee resettlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the state of Tennessee's lawsuit against the federal government over the refugee resettlement program.

The Republican-led Tennessee General Assembly filed the lawsuit in March 2017, arguing the refugee program is forcing the state to spend money on additional services, including health care and education.

In his dismissal order Monday, U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson said it's speculative for Tennessee to contend it might lose $7 billion annually in federal Medicaid money if it refuses to spend state money on refugee services through Medicaid.

The lawsuit didn't have the backing of state Attorney General Herbert Slatery or Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Thomas More Law Center filed the lawsuit for free.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally says lawmakers are discussing appeal options with their attorneys.