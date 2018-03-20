Zimbabwe's leader calls out those stashing millions overseas

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's new leader has publicly named more than 1,800 companies and individuals accused of illegally stashing hundreds of millions of dollars overseas and not bringing the money home under a now-expired amnesty deal.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to fight corruption after the dramatic resignation in November of longtime leader Robert Mugabe, whose government was accused of widespread mismanagement of the once-prosperous country.

Mnangagwa announced the amnesty deal in December. He now says $591 million of the $1.2 billion suspected to be illegally stashed overseas has been returned.

His list shows China as the main destination for the money.

Four Zimbabwe state-owned diamond-mining firms are among those accused of moving the most money abroad in "illicit financial flows."

Mnangagwa says those on the list should "take heed" or face prosecution.