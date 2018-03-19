President of billionaire's firm resigns amid sexism lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The president of billionaire Steven Cohen's investment firm in Connecticut has resigned, shortly after the firm was sued over alleged hostile, sexist and discriminatory conduct by male executives.

A spokeswoman for Stamford-based Point72 Asset Management says Douglas Haynes resigned Friday and the lawsuit is without merit. Cohen will serve as chief executive and president until Haynes' successor is hired.

Haynes did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.

Cohen was banned for two years from managing other people's money as part of a settlement with federal authorities over insider trading allegations at his former firm, SAC Capital Advisors. Cohen wasn't criminally charged. The two-year period ended in January.

Cohen, Haynes and Point72 were sued last month by a female executive.

___

This version corrects that the Point72 spokeswoman did not say that Haynes' resignation was not related to the lawsuit.