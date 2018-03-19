French ambassador to Poland thanks climber who rescued woman

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — France's ambassador to Poland has greeted a group of returning Polish climbers, one of whom helped rescue a French woman in the Himalayas.

The climbers returned Monday to Warsaw's airport from a three-month expedition during which they unsuccessfully tried to make the first-ever winter ascent on K2, the world's second-tallest peak.

Two of the climbers, Adam Bielecki and Denis Urubko, risked their lives in January and saved Elisabeth Revol, who was stranded on another Himalayan peak, the Nanga Parbat.

French Ambassador Pierre Levy spoke with Bielecki and gave him flowers to thank him. Urubko had left the expedition earlier and wasn't present.

The expedition's leader, Krzysztof Wielicki, said team members would repeat attempts to climb K2 in winter, saying he was happy that they have all returned home safe.