The Latest: former Cambridge Analytica employee opens up

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Cambridge Analytica whistleblower (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorithms that "took fake news to the next level" using data inappropriately obtained from Facebook.

Chris Wylie says the firm, Cambridge Analytica, secured personal data in order to learn about individuals and then used it to create an information cocoon to change their perceptions.

He says the firm used "informational dominance" to capture every channel of information around a person to surround them with curated information, changing their perception of what's actually happening.

In an interview Monday on NBC's "Today," Wylie said Cambridge Analytica aimed to "explore mental vulnerabilities of people.

While Wylie said he doesn't know to what extent Trump's campaign used the techniques, he said Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was meeting with Cambridge Analytica in 2015, before Trump even announced his run for office.