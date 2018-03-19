California pension fund faces pressure to divest from guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.

Chiang will speak Monday at a board meeting of the California Public Employees' Retirement System alongside family members of victims of the 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, that killed 14 people.

The wife of a high school teacher who died in Parkland, Florida, sent a letter supporting Chiang's effort. Chiang, a Democrat, is running for governor.

CalPERS has a combined roughly $850 in million holdings in five companies that sell such guns or devices: Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, Kroger, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. The fund's total value is $354 billion.