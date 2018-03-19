Not handy? Walmart offers TV installers, furniture builders

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart doesn't just want to sell TVs and furniture — it wants to send a professional home to set them up, too.

The world's largest retailer is expanding a deal with on-demand online services platform Handy.com, allowing shoppers to hire helpers at 2,000 of its stores nationwide to mount a TV on their wall or assemble a bookcase.

Other retailers offer similar services as they seek to make shopping more convenient so customers buy more. Wayfair, the online furniture seller, also offers Handy's services. And Ikea bought Taskrabbit last year and is rolling out the service to its stores.

Walmart, which first tested Handy in 25 stores in Atlanta, said Monday shoppers can hire a Handy professional when then check out at a store or on its website.