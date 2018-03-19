AP names Nancy Benac as White House news editor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has named Nancy Benac, a veteran Washington journalist who has covered the presidency and national political campaigns, as its White House news editor.

The appointment was announced Monday by Julie Pace, AP's Washington bureau chief.

Benac will lead a team of AP reporters covering all aspects of President Donald Trump's White House, one of the most competitive and closely watched beats in the world. She's overseen the White House team on an interim basis since last summer.

Benac has worked for the AP for more than 35 years, covering government and politics. She began her AP career as an intern in the New York City bureau in 1980, followed by stints in Detroit and Lansing, Michigan, before moving to Washington as the Michigan regional reporter in 1983.