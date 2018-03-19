Eddie Redmayne announces birth of second child, a boy

LONDON (AP) — Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and his wife have announced the birth of their second child, a boy.

Luke Richard Bagshawe Redmayne was born March 10. He joins his 21-month-old sister Iris Mary.

The 36-year-old in February told ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that he and his wife, Hannah, did not know the sex of their babies before birth.

Redmayne won an Oscar for portraying Stephen Hawking in the 2014 film "The Theory of Everything." He also appeared in the 2016 Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."