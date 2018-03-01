ASEAN and Australia announce cooperative framework for South China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the special ASEAN summit in Sydney Australia this past weekend, leaders from the 10 ASEAN member nations and Australia have all signaled they will cooperate to develop regional trade and infrastructure.



Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop made a statement on March 18 following the close of the three day summit, confirming plans for the 11 nations to begin developing a regional infrastructure pipeline, which will attract more investment throughout the region.

The agreement will likely help to balance Chinese influence and investment in the South China Sea.



Recently various news media outlets have reported that Australia is currently seeking to be a part of a new “Indo-Pacific Strategy” involving the United States, Japan and India in response to China’s “One Belt, One Road Initiative.”



There has been some speculation that the infrastructure agreement of the ASEAN countries and Australia represents an aspect of the “Indo-Pacific Strategy,” however a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that the current cooperative agreement is purely an ASEAN initiative and is “not to counter China,” reports Reuters.



The participating nations of the special summit in Australia seem to recognize increased cooperation and strengthened economic partnerships will be necessary to maintain the security and stability of the region.



A joint communique was issued by the countries at the summit which called for “self-restraint” in the South China Sea, which is a statement that seems to be directed at China and its increasingly militaristic and belligerent activity in the region.



Although China was not mentioned explicitly in the communique, the ASEAN nations and Australia all emphasized the need to avoid military provocation, and to work on maintaining stability, and peace in the region, while also ensuring freedom of navigation.