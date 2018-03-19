Taiwan’s Yulon ranked inside top 100 most valuable auto brands by Brand Finance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Yulon has been ranked inside the top 100 most valuable auto brands by Brand Finance, a British brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

Taiwan’s auto brand Yulon (裕隆) was ranked No. 85 in Brand Finance Auto & Tyres 2018, the annual report on the world’s most valuable automobile, auto component & tyre brands. According to media reports, this is the first time the Taiwanese auto brand has been propelled into the top 100.

Mercedes-Benz has overtaken Toyota and BMW to claim pole position as the world’s most valuable automobile brand, following 24% year-on-year growth to US$43.9 billion, the report said. Mercedes-Benz’s surge in brand value was driven largely by a big increase in forecast revenue as car sales increased by 9.9% to 2.3 million vehicles, according to the report. Slipping to second was Toyota (down 6% to US$43.7 billion), just ahead of third-ranked BMW (up 6% to US$41.8 billion), the report added.

Meanwhile, Michelin has become the world’s most valuable tyre brand following 30% brand value growth to US$7.9 billion over the last year. It overtook Bridgestone (down 6% to US$7.0 billion), which slipped from first to second place in the annual Brand Finance Tyres 10 ranking.