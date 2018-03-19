Pianist Rueibin Chen to reinterpret Taiwanese folk songs using classical music

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Internationally renowned Taiwan-born Austrian pianist Rueibin Chen (陳瑞斌), one of Taiwan's best-known musical experts, is giving piano recitals at the Taipei Zhongshan Hall on March 28 and at the Chiayi City Concert Hall on April 23.

This time, Chen is performing a selection of well-known pieces for all ages. In the first half of the concert, Chen will present Taiwanese Hokkien songs including Ú iā hue (The Torment of a Flower) and Bāng Chhun-hong (Awaiting the Spring Breeze) composed by the “Father of Taiwanese Folk Songs” Teng Yu-hsien.

Apart from the well-known pieces that older fans may be familiar with, Chen will also present “Formosan Dance” in commemoration of the 35 anniversary of the death of Taiwanese composer Jiang Wen-Ye, better known as Bunya Koh. Jiang's“Formosan Dance”even won a musical competition at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Another piece will be“Homage to China” by Koh’s teacher A.Tcherepnin. Both pieces are part of the important history of classical music in Taiwan.

The second half of the concert, Chen will play kids’ favorites: "Ma Mere l'Oye" by M.Ravel and Peer Gynt's "Suites No.1 ," "Op.46" and "Piano 4 Hands" by E.Grieg.

Having years of performing experience in major concert halls all over the world, Chen noted that it isn’t the venue that he considers the most important thing in a concert but the inspiration he can give to his audience. “I am willing and would put in the same effort when playing for one single person or playing to an audience of thousands,” said Chen.

Besides the two recitals, Chen will also hold two master classes in Taipei and Chiayi in late April to pass on his experience and playing techniques to Taiwanese students. Amateur students are also welcome to join. For more information, please visit the organizer Capriccio Chamber Orchestra.