Trump candidate for UN migration agency: Judge my actions

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.N. migration agency acknowledges a controversy over his social media posts about Muslims and other topics, but insists "retweets are not endorsements" and says he wants to be judged on his actions as a humanitarian.

Ken Isaacs spoke with reporters Monday as International Organization for Migration member states prepare to elect a successor to William Lacy Swing as director-general in June.

An intergovernmental body that became a U.N.-related agency two years ago, IOM has had only one director-general who wasn't American since its creation in 1951.

Isaacs, a vice president at the evangelical Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse, led by Pastor Franklin Graham, pointed to his track record in the field and as a manager, saying IOM's work is "in my wheelhouse."