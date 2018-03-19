Hillary Clinton explains comments about women voters

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she meant no disrespect when she said women voters are more swayed by men.

Clinton on Saturday took to Facebook to explain comments she made during an interview in India last week.

The Democrat wrote that as much as she hates the possibility, "it's not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance— even within the same household."

Clinton says she did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it.

Clinton repeated that she lost the support of white women overall "to a candidate who relies on scare tactics and false attacks, masking the fact that he is otherwise no friend to most Americans."